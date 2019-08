Watch: Pakistan Minister gets a shock after mentioning PM Narendra Modi's name

The Pakistani Minister is infamous for being a motor mouth. On August 28, he had predicted that a full-blown war between India and Pakistan may likely occur in the month of "October or the next month." While addressing media in Rawalpindi, Rashid had claimed that 'decisive time for Kashmir's struggle' has come. "This is going to be the last war between both countries," he was quoted as saying by Pakistan Today.

The remark by Pakistan Minister came two days after Prime Minister Imran Khan threatened India of a nuclear war. Khan in a televised address said that his country will go to any extent for Kashmir and asserted that Islamabad wouldn't be afraid of using its nuclear powers for Kashmir. Pakistan has been disturbed by the Indian government's move to strip the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and has found itself completely isolated despite desperate attempts aimed at internationalising the issue.