Watch out Trump: Rapper Kanye West announces he's running for US Presidential Elections; bags support from Elon Musk

West has frequently supported President Donald Trump and in April he said that he was going to vote for him this fall.

"I am not going to be told by the people around me and the people that have their agenda that my career is going to be over. Because guess what: I am still here!" he said.

West famously visited the Oval Office in October 2018, sporting a red "Make America Great Again" hat and saying, "I love this guy right here," while posing with Trump.

His wife and reality TV star Kim Kardashian had also visited the White House as an activist pushing for criminal justice reform.

If West is to launch a bid, it would come late in the game, as the Republican and Democratic National Conventions, where each party will formally announce its respective candidates, are set for next month, according to The Hill.

