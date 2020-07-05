Watch out Trump: Rapper Kanye West announces he's running for US Presidential Elections; bags support from Elon Musk

Rapper Kanye West, a supporter of Donald Trump, on Sunday morning announced that he is running for the president of the United States.
The 43-year-old musician took the took and wrote, "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION"
This is not the first time West has talked about running for president. In November 2019, the Grammy winner opened about his ambitions, he said, "When I run for president in 2024, we would've created so many jobs that I'm not going to run, I'm going to walk.” However, it still unclear if he seriously plans to run this year and whether any official paperwork for an election bid has been filed.
Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk endorsed West and wrote, "You have my full support!"
West has frequently supported President Donald Trump and in April he said that he was going to vote for him this fall.
"I am not going to be told by the people around me and the people that have their agenda that my career is going to be over. Because guess what: I am still here!" he said.
West famously visited the Oval Office in October 2018, sporting a red "Make America Great Again" hat and saying, "I love this guy right here," while posing with Trump.
His wife and reality TV star Kim Kardashian had also visited the White House as an activist pushing for criminal justice reform.
If West is to launch a bid, it would come late in the game, as the Republican and Democratic National Conventions, where each party will formally announce its respective candidates, are set for next month, according to The Hill.
(With ANI inputs)
