Will defeat radical left, anarchists, agitators, looters, warns Donald Trump in his 'Salute to America' celebration speech

Washington DC: The US is in the process to defeat the radical left, agitators, looters and people who in many instances have absolutely no clue what they are doing, said President Donald Trump during his second 'Salute to America' celebration speech.

"American heroes defeated the Nazis, dethroned the fascists, toppled the communists, saved American values, upheld American principles and chased down the terrorists to the very ends of the earth...We are now in the process of defeating the radical left, the Marxists, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters, and people who in many instances have absolutely no clue what they are doing," Trump said.

He further said, "We will not allow anyone to divide our citizens by race or background. We will not allow them to foment hate, discord and distrust." Speaking on the recent nationwide protests wherein some instances of vandalism had surfaced, the US President said, "We will never allow an angry mob to tear down our statues, erase our history, indoctrinate our children or trample on our freedoms. We will safeguard our values, traditions, customs, and beliefs."

During the address, Trump also launched a scathing attack on China by saying that the country was doing great until it got hit by a virus that came from China.

"The power of tariffs being imposed on foreign lands that took advantage of the United States for decades enabled us to make great trade deals where there were none. Tens of billions of dollars are now paid to the US treasury by the same countries but then we got hit by the virus that came from China," Trump said.

He further said, "We're producing gowns, masks, and surgical equipment...It was almost exclusively made in foreign lands, in particular, China where ironically this virus and others came from." "China's secrecy, deceptions, and cover-ups allowed it to spread all over the world and China must be held fully accountable."