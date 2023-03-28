WATCH: Nashville police dept releases CCTV footage of shooter roaming around with weapons, breaking glass doors |

In the latest advancement of the ongoing investigation of the incident in which 6 people including 3 minors were killed by a 28-year-old woman in Nashville's elementary school, the local police department has released the first CCTV video footage of the attacker.

3 students and 3 adults were fatally shot after a female shooter bearing assault rifles opened fire at an elementary school in Nashville on Monday, US, AP reported. The attacker was shot dead by the police.

According to reports, the accused, Audrey Elizabeth Hale was an ex-student of the school and had maps of the location in order to escape after the shooting.

In the video shared by the police on Twitter, one can see Hale was armed with two assault guns and a pistol. She can be seen shooting at glass doors and roaming around the premises while shooting everywhere.

Active shooter Audrey Elizabeth Hale drove to Covenant Church/School in her Honda Fit this morning, parked, and shot her way into the building. She was armed with 2 assault-type guns and a 9 millimeter pistol. pic.twitter.com/mIk2pDmCwQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 28, 2023

Nashville Mayor called it a tragic morning

"In a tragic morning, Nashville joined the dreaded, long list of communities to experience a school shooting. My heart goes out to the families of the victims. Our entire city stands with you. As facts continue to emerge, I thank our first responders and medical professionals," Nashville Mayor John Cooper tweeted after the incident on Monday.

President Biden spoke about the incident

US President Joe Biden on Monday termed the school shooting at Nashville which claimed the lives of six people as "sick" and said that the US has to do more about gun violence and stressed that "it's ripping the soul of this nation." Biden's remarks come after a person killed six people, including three children at Covenant School in Nashville.

He also called on Congress to pass an assault weapons ban and said that the shooter in Nashville reportedly had two assault weapons and a pistol.

While addressing the Small Business Administration Women's Business Summit, Biden said, "It's just sick. You know, we're still gathering the facts of what happened and why. And we do know that, as of now, there are a number of people who are not going to, did not make it, including children. And it's heartbreaking. A family's worst nightmare."

