WATCH: Man Cheats Death As Massive Tree Crashes Inches Away During Rio Storm

A dramatic CCTV video from Brazil has captured the heart-stopping moment a man narrowly escaped death after a massive tree and a utility pole came crashing down just inches away from him during a powerful windstorm in Rio de Janeiro.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of July 29 in Tijuca, a neighbourhood in Rio de Janeiro's North Zone, near Praça Saens Peña on Rua Soares da Costa. The footage, which has resurfaced online after being shared by RT, has since gone viral for the miraculous escape it captured.

Businessman Escapes With Minor Injury

The man in the video has been identified as Renato Ferreira, a 35-year-old businessman who owns a pet shop.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to CNN Brasil, Ferreira was walking along the pavement when strong winds uprooted a large roadside tree, which fell together with a utility pole.

Incredibly, he landed in the narrow gap between the fallen tree and the pole, avoiding what could have been a fatal accident.

Despite the terrifying incident, Ferreira escaped with only a minor scratch on his arm. After briefly losing his balance, he was helped to safety by nearby residents, including employees from his pet shop and family members.

'It Was A Miracle,' Says Survivor

Recalling the incident, Ferreira described his survival as nothing short of miraculous.

According to CNN Brasil, he said there was "less than a hand's breadth" between the tree and the utility pole where he had been standing moments earlier.

The businessman said he still struggles to believe he survived such a close call.

Storm Leaves Trail Of Destruction

The near-fatal incident unfolded as Rio de Janeiro was battered by severe weather, with wind gusts exceeding 100 kmph.

The storm uprooted several trees, damaged power infrastructure and caused widespread disruption across the city. Local reports said at least two people died in separate weather-related incidents, including the collapse of a wall triggered by the storm.

Authorities were forced to respond to multiple emergencies as roads were blocked and electricity supply was disrupted in several areas.

Video Goes Viral

The security camera footage shows Ferreira calmly walking along the sidewalk moments before the massive tree suddenly crashes to the ground.

Within seconds, bystanders rush towards him after realising he had survived the impact. Although visibly shaken, Ferreira manages to walk away from the scene, leaving viewers stunned by what many have described as a miraculous escape.

The video has since gone viral across social media, with many users calling it one of the closest near-miss incidents caught on camera.