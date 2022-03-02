WATCH I Russia-Ukraine War: Russian missile strikes centuries-old Soviet empire university in Kharkiv

Russian airborne troops landed in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Wednesday and claimed to have surrounded the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson as the war entered its seventh day.

Reportedly, the missile was intended for the neighbouring police headquarters or interior ministry, but it struck the college's faculty of sociology instead.

According to the report by journalist Leonid Ragozin, one of the buildings of Kharkiv university was on fire after being hit by a Russian missile.

"One of the buildings of Kharkiv university on fire, hit by Russian missile. One of the first universities in Russian empire, officially founded in 1805. I interviewed a pro-Russian academic here in 2014. Putin is now destroying “Russian world” he is claiming to protect," Ragozin said in a Tweet message.

"When Russia comes, the peaceful life is destroyed. The building of the Faculty of Sociology of Karazin National University is one fire," another journalist Hanna Liubakova Tweeted.

According to the Karazin National University's website, the university was founded by a local community with Russian intellectual and inventor Vasily Karazin at the front. It was the second university to be set up in the south of the Soviet empire in 1805. The university was then named Imperial Kharkov University.

On Tuesday, in a chilling attack in the heart of Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, Russian missiles blasted an official building, blowing it into pieces. As a result of a cruise missile strike, at least ten people were killed, more than 20 were injured and ten people were rescued from the rubble, the state emergency service had informed.

Meanwhile, at least four people were killed and another nine wounded during shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, where Russian forces landed on Wednesday, Ukraine emergencies services informed.

Russian airborne troops landed in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Wednesday and claimed to have surrounded the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson as the war entered its seventh day. Ukraine President Zelenskyy had described Russian shelling of his country’s second city as a war crime and said defending the capital from Moscow’s army was a top priority.

(with sources inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 08:56 PM IST