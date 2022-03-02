Russian Navy holds drills nuclear subs and land-based missiles

Russian nuclear submarines sailed off for drills in the Barents Sea and mobile missile launchers roamed in snow forests on Tuesday in Siberia after President Vladimir Putin ordered his nation's nuclear forces put on high alert over tensions with the West over the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's Northern Fleet said several of its nuclear subs were involved in exercises designed to “train manoeuvring in stormy conditions.”

It said several warships tasked withprotecting northwest Russia's Kola Peninsula, where several naval bases are located, would join the manoeuvres.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 08:59 AM IST