Watch: Germany's Brandenburg gate lit up with Ukrainian flag in solidarity amid Russian attack

The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany was lit up with the colours of the Ukrainian flag on Thursday in solidarity with the country amid ongoing tensions with Russia, reports news agency AFP.

Watch video here:

VIDEO: The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin is lit up with the colours of the Ukrainian flag in solidarity with the country amid ongoing tensions with Russia

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday sharply condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine calling it "a terrible day for Ukraine and a dark day for Europe".

The chancellor said that "the Russian attack on Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law. It cannot be justified by anything".

He added that "Germany condemns this reckless act by President Putin in the strongest possible terms".

Scholz said in a written statement that "our solidarity is with Ukraine and its people. Russia must stop this military action immediately".

He added Germany would coordinate closely with others within the framework of the Group of Seven, NATO and the European Union.

With Inputs from AP & AFP

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 12:12 PM IST