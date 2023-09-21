VIDEO: Former US President Donald Trump Autographs A Woman's Chest & Arm At Iowa Campaign Stop

WATCH: Former US President Donald Trump Autographs A Woman's Chest & Arm | AP

Former US President Donald Trump is actively campaigning to be the presidential candidate from the Republican party in the United States. An interesting video has surfaced on the internet where, during the campaigning, Trump was seen signing the chest and arm of a woman. He was also seen distributing pizza boxes to the people gathered.

The Video

In the GOP (Great Old Party) primary polls conducted in New Hampshire, it is evident that former President Donald Trump maintains a significant lead over other potential Republican candidates. However, a tight competition has arisen for the second position, involving Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy and three additional contenders. These findings are based on a recent survey conducted by CNN in collaboration with the University of New Hampshire.

According to a CNN report, Trump's supporters overwhelmingly desire a candidate who is committed to championing conservative principles, even when they may not be popular (93 percent), and who does not conform to the typical image of a politician (64 percent). In contrast, a considerably smaller percentage of supporters of other candidates share these preferences, with 50 percent seeking a commitment to conservative values and only 26 percent favoring a non-traditional political profile.

