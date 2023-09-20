 'My Father Donald Trump Has Passed Away': Ex-US President's Son's X Account Gets Hacked, Vulgar Tweets Posted
Donald Trump Jr's hacked X account started posting some bizarre and abusive tweets ranging from the former President to North Korea and Jeffrey Epstein.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 06:29 PM IST
article-image

Former USA president Donald Trump's eldest son's X account (formerly Twitter) got hacked on Wednesday following which it started posting derogatory tweets involving the business tycoon and North Korea.

Here are some of the tweets posted on Donald Trump Jr's X account.

"North Korea is about to get smoked."

"I'm sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024."

"F**k @JoeBiden Stupid Ass N**ga."

"This just in: North Korea is about to get smoked."

"Some interesting messages with Jeffrey Epstein..."

"Richard Heart is innocent, when I become president I am going to burn the SEC."

article-image

