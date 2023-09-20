'My Father Donald Trump Has Passed Away': Ex-US President's Son's X Account Gets Hacked, Vulgar Tweets Posted

Former USA president Donald Trump's eldest son's X account (formerly Twitter) got hacked on Wednesday following which it started posting derogatory tweets involving the business tycoon and North Korea.
Donald Trump Jr's X account started posting some bizarre and abusive tweets ranging from the former President to North Korea and Jeffrey Epstein.
Here are some of the tweets posted on Donald Trump Jr's X account.
"North Korea is about to get smoked."
"I'm sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024."
"F**k @JoeBiden Stupid Ass N**ga."
"This just in: North Korea is about to get smoked."
"Some interesting messages with Jeffrey Epstein..."
"Richard Heart is innocent, when I become president I am going to burn the SEC."
