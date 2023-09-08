MS Dhoni Clicked With Former US President Donald Trump At National Golf Club Bedminster (WATCH)

A day after he was spotted at the Arthur Ashe Stadium during the US Open match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev, former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni was clicked with former US President Donald Trump. MS Dhoni and Donald Trump met at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, a friend of Dhoni posted on Instagram.

"Golf with @mahi7781, @realdonaldtrump and @rajiv.knack.......thank you mr president for hosting us 🙏🙏🙏," posted Hitesh Sanghvi on Instagram and shared the image.

Hitesh Sanghvi is an entrepreneur based in Dubai and is considered close to former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni. A day earlier, MS Dhoni and Sanghvi along with their mutual friend were also seen at the US Open.

A video of MS Dhoni enjoying a game of golf with former US President Donald Trump surfaced on X (formerly Twitter).

MS Dhoni eyes IPL return in 2024 despite knee injury:

Having retired from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni was expected to call it quits from the IPL as well at the end of this year's edition. With the 42-year-old becoming the joint-most successful IPL captain with 5 titles, the expectations grew further of him retiring from the format. However, he said in the IPL 2023 final post-match presentation:

" If you circumstantially see, it's the best time to announce the retirement. The easy thing for me to say is thank you and retire. But the hard thing to do is to work hard for nine months and try to play one more IPL season. The body has to hold up. But the amount of love I have received from CSK fans, it would be a gift for them to play one more season. The way they've shown their love and emotion, it's something I need to do for them."

Fans would indeed be ecstatic if he continues for one more season.

