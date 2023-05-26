Terrifying moments captured as plane door opens midair on Asiana Airlines flight carrying 194 passengers; no casualties reported |

One of the doors of an Asiana Airlines plane unexpectedly opened during the landing at Daegu International Airport in South Korea on Friday, causing a moment of panic. The plane, carrying 194 passengers, managed to land safely despite the door issue.

A video capturing the Asiana Airlines plane with an open door in mid-air circulated on social media, which shows the severity of the incident.

#ÚLTIMAHORA



La puerta de un #avión de #AsianaAirlines se abrió en el aire antes de aterrizar. Seis pasajeros sufrieron dificultad para respirar, informó Noticias Yonhap.



El avión de Asiana Airlines aterrizó de forma segura en el Aeropuerto Internacional de #Daegu. pic.twitter.com/hfnDsNrTDk — 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙞𝙤 𝙈𝙤𝙧𝙖𝙮 (@Mario_Moray) May 26, 2023

Nine passengers experienced mild breathing issues

However, nine passengers reported symptoms of breathing difficulty and were subsequently taken to a hospital for evaluation, stated a report in CTGN News. Fortunately, their conditions were not severe, and officials suggested that their symptoms may have been caused by overbreathing due to the incident.

One passenger was detained following the incident

Authorities detained a male passenger in his 30s for questioning, suspecting him of attempting to force the door open while the plane was preparing for landing. The motive behind his actions remains unclear, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Safety of passengers ensured mid-air

Despite the door opening mid-air, no passengers fell out of the plane, and there were no serious injuries reported among the 194 individuals on board. The prompt actions of the airline's crew and the pilots contributed to the safe landing of the aircraft.

Statement from an Asiana official

An official told CTGN News from Asiana Airlines stated that a passenger seated near the exit claimed to have touched the door lever. The airline is working closely with authorities to gather more information and ensure passenger safety.