Mumbai News: Pax travelling with VietJet Air to Vietnam stranded in city airport for over 10 hours; irked by flight delay

Mumbai: A sense of frustration and worry filled the air as passengers bound for Vietnam on a Viejet Air flight were left in the dark about the flight's status on Thursday late night. With no information provided by the airline, over 100 passengers found themselves stranded at Mumbai airport for an extended period of time, causing mounting distress among both adults and children.

Lack of basic amenities worsens the situation

The ordeal began at 11 pm when passengers arrived at the airport, expecting a smooth departure. However, they were met with a complete lack of communication from the airline. As hours passed by, the absence of updates and assistance from the airline added to the passengers' frustration. One passenger took to Twitter to express his discontent, highlighting the fact that even basic necessities like drinking water were not provided at the airport.

मुंबई से Viyatanam जाने वाली फ्लाइट के यात्री परेशान

Viejet air के वियतनाम जाने वाली फ्लाइट का कुछ पता नहीं



रात 11 बजे से #mumbaiairport पर हैं यात्री

एयरपोर्ट पर पीने का पानी तक नहीं

सौ से ज़्यादा यात्री एयरपोर्ट पर

बच्चे ज़्यादा परेशान हो रहे, बेहोशी का आलम pic.twitter.com/QIMfNNV1Hu — Rajan Agrawal (@rajanagrawall) May 26, 2023

Calls for immediate action from the airline

Passengers and their families are now demanding urgent action from Viejet Air to address the situation and provide the necessary support. They seek clear communication about the flight's status and assurance that their safety and well-being will be prioritised.

Similar incident reported earlier

As flyers look forward to a revival of the formerly debt-stressed carrier, Air India is reportedly struggling with a shortage of pilots and cabin crew, despite merging its other airlines such as Vistara and Air Asia into their older peer. As the aviation giant takes off towards a recovery, its passengers were stranded on Bengaluru airport, due to a 13-hour delay.

The flight was bound from Bengaluru to San Francisco, a route which Air India resumed operations on from December 2, after a nine-month halt. As the elderly and people with children were worst hit by the lag which didn’t allow them to fly out till the next day, Air India tweeted that its ground staff provided meals and other assistance to passengers.