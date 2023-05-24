IndiGo flight performed abrupt touch-and-go manoeuvre at Ahmedabad airport; passenger writes to DCGA seeking clarification | File Photo

IndiGo Airlines passengers traveling from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad had a terrifying experience on Monday night when their plane abruptly ascended after touching down at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

The incident, which occurred during a routine landing at 9:15 pm, left passengers shocked and confused by the unexpected touchdown-takeoff sequence.

Passenger shares details of the incident

One of the passengers, Dr Neel Thakkar, shared his account of the incident with The Times of India newspaper. He mentioned that the plane had started descending around 8:45 pm, but as soon as the wheels touched the ground, the pilot suddenly pulled up, causing the flight to become airborne again.

The unexpected manoeuvre left passengers in a panic as they struggled to understand what had happened. The aircraft remained in the air for approximately 20 more minutes before finally landing.

Thakkar wrote an email to Jyotiraditya Scindia

According to Thakkar, this sudden turn of events put the lives of over 100 passengers at risk. He expressed his concern by sending an email to the airline, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and the Union civil aviation minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia.

In his email, Thakkar mentioned that he approached the pilot after landing to seek clarification about the incident. The pilot, Jagdip Singh, reportedly responded that it was a routine communication issue and that the airline did not receive clearance from the Air Traffic Control (ATC) to land the aircraft.

Thakkar raised queries on how plane landed without ATC clearance

Thakkar raised questions about how the aircraft could have landed without ATC clearance. He also revealed that he spoke to the duty manager of IndiGo Airlines, who advised him to send an email to the relevant authorities to initiate an inquiry. Thakkar emphasized the need for a thorough investigation to be conducted into the incident.