WATCH: 'Don't Count On There Being Silence': Netanyahu Warns Iran Of 'Far More Powerful' Response

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday issued a fresh warning to Iran, declaring that Israel would respond with far greater force if Tehran launched another attack.

Speaking amid persistent tensions in the Middle East, Netanyahu said Israel would no longer tolerate attacks without a decisive military response, warning Iran's leadership against assuming the country's restraint would continue.

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In a direct message to Iran, Netanyahu said, "My message to Iran's leaders: Don't count on there being silence if you attack us. Don't count on a replay; it will be a different broadcast, one far more powerful."

He did not specify what military or strategic measures Israel might take if another attack were to occur but made it clear that any future aggression would invite a significantly stronger retaliation.

'We Will Strike Back Hard'

Reiterating Israel's security doctrine, Netanyahu said the country would continue responding decisively to attacks by Iran or its regional allies.

"The days when someone attacks us and we don't strike back hard are over."

Referring to what he described as the "axis of evil" led by Iran, the Israeli Prime Minister said Israel would not hesitate to act against any threat to its security.

Warning Follows Recent Israel-Iran Escalation

Netanyahu's remarks come weeks after Israel and Iran exchanged direct strikes during the latest escalation in their long-running conflict.

Although active hostilities have since eased, both sides have continued to exchange warnings, even as international diplomatic efforts seek to prevent a wider regional war.

Israel also remains on high alert as military operations continue in Gaza and amid concerns over potential attacks by Iran-backed armed groups, including Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Netanyahu Claims Hezbollah Has Been Weakened

The Israeli leader also claimed that Hezbollah's military strength has been significantly reduced since the conflict began.

According to Netanyahu, the Iran-backed Lebanese group now possesses only 7% to 8% of the missile arsenal it had before the war. Hezbollah has not responded publicly to the claim.