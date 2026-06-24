Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Reaffirms Commitment To Blocking Iran's Nuclear Ambitions | Videos

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu | X - @netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated his longstanding commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, describing the issue as a central mission of his political career and a matter of national survival for Israel.

Speaking publicly, Netanyahu said he had dedicated most of his adult life to ensuring that Iran does not develop nuclear weapons, which he characterized as an existential threat to the Jewish state. He stressed that Israel's security could not be safeguarded through rhetoric alone but required strength, determination and decisive action.

"I have dedicated most of my adult life to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. I saw this as a threat to our existence," Netanyahu said. "Security is not achieved in words. Security is achieved in strength and determination."

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The Israeli leader also referenced past covert efforts undertaken by Israel, including operations involving the Mossad intelligence agency, aimed at countering perceived threats from Iran's nuclear programme. While he did not elaborate on specific actions, Netanyahu indicated that Israel has consistently acted to protect its security interests.

Invoking a traditional Jewish principle of self-defense, Netanyahu argued that Israel must remain vigilant against adversaries seeking its destruction. "If someone comes to kill you, rise up and kill him first," he said.

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Netanyahu further pledged that as long as he remains prime minister, Iran would not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons. He also reaffirmed Israel's intention to maintain a security presence along its northern frontier.

"As long as I am Prime Minister, there will be no nuclear weapons in Iran," Netanyahu said. "And as long as I am Prime Minister, we will remain on the security line in southern Lebanon."

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The remarks come amid continued regional tensions and international scrutiny over Iran's nuclear activities. Israel has long viewed Tehran's nuclear programme as a major security concern and has repeatedly called for stronger measures to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.