WATCH: Bunkhouse Swept Away As Flash Flood Ravages Grand Canyon; 20+ Missing

oodwaters Carry Bunkhouse Into River | x

At least 20 people have been reportedly missing after a major flash flood struck Grand Canyon National Park in the United States. According to the National Park Service, the sudden flooding struck the Bright Angel Canyon and Phantom Ranch area, sweeping large boulders, metal structures, and other debris into the Colorado River that runs through it.

The service said it was coordinating with Arizona authorities to evacuate people from the affected area and determine the whereabouts of those unaccounted for. It also appealed to the public for any information about the missing, including hikers who may have been in the area.

Visuals on social media show a bunkhouse drifting downstream through muddy, debris-filled floodwaters.

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The flash flood began around 2:30 pm on Saturday in Bright Angel Creek, which flows into the Colorado River. Powerful torrents swept away footbridges and dramatically altered the surrounding landscape. Videos from the area show that the flooding appears to have widened the creek bed and created what looks like a new rapid in the river.

As of Sunday morning, 62 people had been evacuated from Phantom Ranch, home to a historic canteen and dormitories and a popular stop for rafters boarding or leaving the river. Authorities said more evacuations were planned. No injuries have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, in Nepal the death toll has risen to 788, while at least 2,502 people remain missing. So far, 9,435 people have been rescued from flood-hit areas,the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said the death toll has risen to 788, while at least 2,502 people remain missing. So far, 9,435 people have been rescued from flood-hit areas, the NDRRMA said.

The disaster also killed 16 people on the Chinese side, while nearly 550 people remain missing in Tibet, according to Chinese media reports.