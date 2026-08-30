 300 Metres From Catastrophe: How A Bengal Couple Survived Nepal’s Flash Flood
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300 Metres From Catastrophe: How A Bengal Couple Survived Nepal’s Flash Flood

An elderly couple from Bengal narrowly escaped a devastating flash flood in Nepal while travelling to Mansarovar with a 37-member group. The flood struck just 300 metres from their location near the China border. The couple said a driver’s quick decision and a delay in document verification helped save their lives. They returned to Basirhat on Sunday, traumatised by the disaster.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, August 30, 2026, 09:41 PM IST
300 Metres From Catastrophe: How A Bengal Couple Survived Nepal’s Flash Flood
300 Metres From Catastrophe: How A Bengal Couple Survived Nepal’s Flash Flood |

Kolkata: An elderly couple from Bengal miraculously made a narrow escape from the flash flood in Nepal and returned home on Sunday at Bengal’s Basirhat.

The elderly couple Anukul Poddar and his wife Reba were near an immigration centre near the China border, on their way to Mansarovar when the flash flood took place 300 metres from the couple’s location.

The elderly couple visited Nepal on August 21 with a 37-member tourist group. The group comprised 17 tourists from Bengal and 20 tourists from Telangana.

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On August 26 this tourist group started their journey from Kathmandu to the immigration centre when the catastrophic flash flood took place.

Talking to the media, Anukul Poddar said that the quick decision by the driver and a delay in document verification on the way had saved their lives and also that initially they had no idea about the disaster.

“After getting the news of the devastation that took place we immediately rushed back to Kathmandu. There was no trouble in Kathmandu but we were all traumatised after witnessing the devastation. We are relieved after returning home but at the same time we are deeply pained for those who have lost their dear ones,” said Poddar.

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