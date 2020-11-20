Watch: BTS video of Barack Obama's interview with Oprah Winfrey shows the 'miracle of technology'

American talk show host, television producer and actress Oprah Winfrey recently interviewed former US President Barack Obama on Apple TV+ series - 'The Oprah Conversation'.
The episode with the former US President, which is currently available for free, covered Obama's memoir 'The Promised Land' along with discussions about his legacy, democracy, race, and the American Dream. They also discussed the years leading up to his presidency and reflected on the 'aspirations, perseverance and accomplishments that brought him to the White House.'
However, it is the behind-the-scenes video of the interview that is currently going viral on the internet!
Sharing how the interview was shot, Oprah revealed that Obama was in Washington D.C, while she was at her residence in Santa Barbara. They were able to come together for the interview, thanks to the ' power of technology', she said.
She tweeted, "Did y’all know that me and former President @BarackObama weren’t even in the same room for this interview? He was in D.C. and I was in California. But thanks to the power of technology (and @DrewBarrymore), now I may never leave my house."
This is the actress and former US president's sixth interview together.
The Oprah Conversation episode with Barack Obama is reportedly available for free to everyone, even for those don't have an ongoing Apple TV+ subscription.
