Spent childhood listening to Ramayana and Mahabharata: Barack Obama in memoir

Washington: Former US President Barack Obama said that he has always held a special place for India due to his childhood years spent in Indonesia listening to the epic Hindu tales of the Ramayana and the Mahabharata.

"Maybe it was its (India) sheer size, with one-sixth of the world's population, an estimated two thousand distinct ethnic groups, and more than seven hundred languages spoken," Obama writes on his fascination of India in his latest book 'A Promised Land'.

Obama says he had never been to India before his Presidential visit in 2010, but the country had "always held a special place in my imagination".