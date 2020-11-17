Beyonce's – ‘Halo’, Eminem's – ‘Lose Yourself’ and more: Barack Obama releases ‘A Promised Land’ playlist

Every year around the holidays, former US president Barack Obama releases a list of his favourite movies, TV shows and books.

This year, the 59-year-old has set things differently as his 768-page memoir "A Promised Land", is expected to hit the stands on November 17.

Ahead of its release, Obama shared a list of personally curated memorable songs from his administration days.

“Music has always played an important role in my life—and that was especially true during my presidency. In honour of my book hitting shelves tomorrow, I put together this playlist featuring some memorable songs from my administration. Hope you enjoy it,” he wrote on Twitter.