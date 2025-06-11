 WATCH: Al-Qaeda Leader Sa’ad al-Awlaki Calls For Trump, JD Vance's Assassination In Chilling 30-Minute Video Over Gaza War; Issues Threats To US Jews
The Yemen-based terror leader claimed, “There are no red lines after what has been happening to our people in Gaza,” directly inciting American Muslims to launch attacks against these figures.

Updated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 04:18 PM IST
In a disturbing escalation, al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) leader Sa’ad bin Atef al-Awlaki has called for the assassination of former US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and several senior American officials in a newly released propaganda video.

The 34-minute clip, titled 'Inciting the Believers', was made public on Sunday, June 8, and marks al-Awlaki’s first appearance since becoming AQAP’s chief in March 2024.

‘Go after them and their families’

According to the New York Post, al-Awlaki explicitly named Trump, Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, and even billionaire Elon Musk, urging “revenge” over what he labelled the US government’s pro-Israel stance. “Go after them and their families and all those who have any ties or are close to the politicians of the White House,” he said in the video.

The Yemen-based terror leader claimed, “There are no red lines after what has been happening to our people in Gaza,” directly inciting American Muslims to launch attacks against these figures. He also endorsed prior assassination attempts on Trump and recent antisemitic violence.

Broader threats to US Jews, Arab leaders

Al-Awlaki’s video also issued a broader threat to Jewish communities in the United States. “Do not leave a single safe place for Jews, just as they have not left any homes, shelters, or respite for the Palestinians,” he said, adding, “Even hospitals are being bombed… Take revenge.”

With a $6 million bounty on his head, al-Awlaki appears to be positioning AQAP back into global headlines amid the Gaza conflict and as the Iran-backed Houthis gain ground in Yemen. According to the Associated Press, he also called for lone-wolf attacks on leaders in Egypt, Jordan, and the Gulf states.

