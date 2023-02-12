WATCH: 3-year-old girl rescued by relief team from rubble in Hayat Province of Turkey; video surfaces |

Turkey, which was struck by massive earthquakes of 7.8-magnitude on Monday last week. The horrifying quakes resulted in 28,000 fatalities, 6,000 building collapses, and hundreds of aftershocks. Amid, all the devastation and sorrow, some stories have proven to be miracle.

In a video that has surfaced on internet, a three-year-old girl was rescued from under a rubble in the Hayat Province of Turkey. The girl was reportedly rescued safely after being stuck for around 150 hours under the rubble.

In the video one can see the girl lies quietly on the stretcher while the rescue team carries her to a safe place. Her neck is supported by a brace as she was taken for treatment.

Similar incidents reported earlier

In a similar reported in Hatay, a 6-month-old infant was rescued from the wreckage yesterday as the crowd cheered for the baby. After the earthquake, about 128 hours later, the baby was discovered alive.

Despite the frigid weather that has made the anguish of millions of people who are now in desperate need of assistance worse, thousands of rescue workers are still searching through destroyed neighbourhoods.

A two-year-old girl, a woman who was six months pregnant, and a 70-year-old woman were among those saved five days after the earthquake, according to Turkish media.

7.8 magnitude struck Turkey and Syria on Monday last week

Monday's 7.8 magnitude quake, with several powerful aftershocks across Turkey and Syria, ranks as the world's seventh deadliest natural disaster this century, approaching the 31,000 killed by a quake in neighbouring Iran in 2003.

With a death toll so far of 24,617 inside Turkey, it is the country's deadliest earthquake since 1939. More than 3,500 have died in Syria, where tolls have not been updated since Friday.