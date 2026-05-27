Washington Paper Mill Explosion: Chemical Tank Implodes, 1 Dead and 9 Missing

A massive chemical tank carrying nearly a million gallons of a corrosive liquid imploded on Tuesday at a paper mill in Washington, killing at least one worker and leaving nine others missing. The cause of the implosion was yet to be determined.

Nine others were wounded in the spill, with some said to have suffered severe injuries, the Associated Press reported, adding that rescue and recovery operations were underway at Nippon Dynawave Packaging Co. in Longview.

Some liquid remained in the collapsed tank, making it difficult for responders to reach victims, according to the Longview Fire Department.

“The tank remains unstable, creating hazardous conditions for emergency personnel,” the fire department said in a statement.

Authorities said a responding firefighter sustained injuries in the incident. Some victims suffered burn injuries, with the severity ranging from minor to critical.

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The mill has a long history of environmental and other violations with both federal and state regulators, though the resulting fines have been relatively minor. according to The Seattle Times.