Mumbai Police File Case Against Aegis Logistics Over Illegal Chemical Tank Construction Near Mangroves In Chembur

Mumbai: The RCF police have registered a case against the board of directors and other concerned officials of M/S Aegis Logistics Limited for allegedly constructing chemical storage tanks within the buffer zone of a notified mangrove area near the Tata Power Jetty along the coastal shoreline.

Complaint Filed by Revenue Officer

The action was taken following a complaint filed by Circle Officer (CO) Ranjana Shetiba Rathod, 40, who is posted as a revenue officer in the office of the Kurla (Mulund) Tehsildar and Executive Magistrate. Rathod, who also serves as an ex-officio member of the Mangrove Protection and Monitoring Committee for Mumbai’s eastern suburbs, lodged the complaint after receiving information about ongoing construction at the site.

Details of the Leased Land

According to the FIR, the land near Mahul village in Kurla taluka is owned by Mumbai Port Trust and has been leased to Aegis Logistics Limited for 30 years. The company had allegedly begun constructing chemical storage tanks on a coastal plot near the jetty.

Joint Site Inspection Conducted

Following the complaint, a joint inspection was carried out by officials including the Kurla Tehsildar, forest officials from the Mumbai mangrove division, revenue officers, survey authorities, and representatives of Mumbai Port Trust and Aegis Logistics. During the inspection, company representatives identified the area where construction activities were underway.

Construction Observed at Site

Officials observed that work had begun on 12 storage tanks, along with two additional tanks, with excavation carried out for the structures. Soil removed during excavation had been spread around the tanks to level the area, and a cement-brick protective wall had been constructed around the tanks.

Proximity to Mangrove Buffer Zone

Forest department officials presented records, including maps from the Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Centre, indicating that the site did not contain mangroves in 2005. However, based on available records, the location where tanks are being constructed lies within 38 metres of a notified reserved mangrove area, falling inside the mandated buffer zone.

Port Trust Confirms Lease Details

Representatives of Mumbai Port Trust stated during the inspection that the land belongs to the port authority and that about 11,904 square metres had been leased to Aegis Logistics. They also indicated that the site falls under CRZ-II classification.

Environmental Concerns Noted

Authorities further noted that a soil embankment of about two to three metres had been created next to the tank protection wall, and various trees had been planted on the filled area. A detailed inspection report and panchnama were prepared at the site.

Construction Without Permission

Preliminary findings suggest that the construction of tanks began around September 2025 without permission from the High Court, which is mandatory for activities within mangrove buffer zones. Based on these findings, Rathod was authorised by the government to file a complaint.

Legal Action Initiated

Accordingly, RCF police have registered an offence against the board of directors and other responsible officials of Aegis Logistics Limited under Section 15(1) of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and further investigation is underway.

