International Women’s Day 2026: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Joins ‘Drive With Purpose’ Car Rally To Promote Health Awareness

Mumbai: Marking International Women’s Day, Ritu Tawde on Sunday participated in the ‘Drive With Purpose – National Car Rally 2026' organised by the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) Ladies Wing in the city.

दि. 08 मार्च 2026



महिला सक्षमीकरण आणि समाजसेवेचा एक नवा उत्साह! 🚗✨



आज जागतिक महिला दिनानिमित्त JITO Ladies Wing तर्फे आयोजित 'Drive with Purpose - National Car Rally 2026' मध्ये सहभागी होताना अत्यंत आनंद झाला.



कॅन्सर आणि थॅलेसेमिया यांसारख्या आजारांबद्दल जनजागृती करण्यासाठी… pic.twitter.com/CLMLee11gI — Ritu Tawde (@TawdeRitu) March 8, 2026

The rally, aimed at spreading awareness about diseases such as Cancer and Thalassemia, witnessed enthusiastic participation from women across Mumbai. The drive began from Mahim Reti Bandar and proceeded along the Mumbai coastline.

Speaking about the initiative, Tawde said the rally symbolised women’s strength, commitment to social causes and their growing role in community-driven initiatives. She noted that the enthusiasm displayed by the participants reflected the spirit of women’s empowerment and collective responsibility towards society.

As part of the programme, a beach cleaning drive was also conducted, highlighting the importance of environmental responsibility and public participation in maintaining the city’s coastal spaces.

Congratulating the organisers, the mayor lauded the efforts of the JITO Mumbai Zone Ladies Wing for organising an initiative that combined social awareness, environmental responsibility and women’s empowerment. She also extended her best wishes to all the women participants for their continued efforts towards community service and social change.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde took to X (Formally Twitter) to pay tribute to historic women leaders through a video shared on the occasion of International Women's Day.

दि. 08 मार्च 2026



महिला सक्षमीकरण आणि समाजसेवेचा एक नवा उत्साह! 🚗✨



आज जागतिक महिला दिनानिमित्त JITO Ladies Wing तर्फे आयोजित 'Drive with Purpose - National Car Rally 2026' मध्ये सहभागी होताना अत्यंत आनंद झाला.



कॅन्सर आणि थॅलेसेमिया यांसारख्या आजारांबद्दल जनजागृती करण्यासाठी… pic.twitter.com/CLMLee11gI — Ritu Tawde (@TawdeRitu) March 8, 2026

In the caption accompanying the video, Tawde highlighted the contributions of figures such as Jijabai, Savitribai Phule, Rani Lakshmibai and Anandibai Joshi, stating that their courage, intellect and struggles laid the foundation for the rights and progress women enjoy today. She added that carrying forward their ideals would be the true tribute to their sacrifices while extending greetings to women on International Women’s Day.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/