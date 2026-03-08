International Women’s Day 2026: Maha CM Fadnavis, Shinde Share Messages Celebrating Women’s Courage & Achievements

Maharashtra: On the occasion of International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 8, several political leaders from Maharashtra took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to extend greetings and recognise the strength, resilience and contributions of women in shaping society.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared a video highlighting the important role women have played in India’s progress across sectors such as education, science, politics, administration, arts and industry. The video also showcased initiatives introduced by the state government to support women, including the Mahila Sanman Yojana and Lakhpati Didi Yojana, aimed at strengthening economic empowerment and opportunities for women in Maharashtra. Sharing the video, Fadnavis wrote, “Happy International Women's Day! Celebrating the strength, resilience, and leadership of women, today and every day.”

Happy International Women's Day!

Celebrating the strength, resilience, and leadership of women, today and every day.



ध्येय महिला सक्षमीकरणाचे, महाराष्ट्राच्या विकासाचे!

आंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिनाच्या समस्त नारीशक्तीला हार्दिक शुभेच्छा!#आंतरराष्ट्रीय_महिला_दिन #महिला_दिन… pic.twitter.com/PjGM0DoeEI — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 8, 2026

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also marked the occasion by sharing a message honouring women. Posting an image carrying the words, “From whose womb the entire world is born, that world power's name is woman,” Shinde extended heartfelt wishes to women across the state.

Sunetra Pawar shared a video message praising women as the foundation and strength of society. She highlighted the courage, patience and determination with which women overcome daily challenges and inspire others. Referring to historic figures such as Jijabai, Ahilyadevi Holkar and Savitribai Phule, Pawar said their ideals continue to guide the journey towards women’s empowerment. She also described it as an honour to serve as a woman leader in Maharashtra’s government and reaffirmed her commitment to strengthening opportunities for women, concluding her message with the words, “Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra.”

National Congress Party (SP) Leader Sharad Pawar also shared a message emphasising the transformative role women have played across fields including politics, education, culture, sports, administration and space exploration. He noted that despite facing discrimination and restrictive social traditions in the past, women have achieved remarkable success when given opportunities. Pawar urged society to oppose regressive mindsets and uphold the progressive legacy of Shiv, Shahu, Phule, and Ambedkar, as well as the ideals of inspiring figures like Rajmata Jijau, Savitribai Phule, and Ahilyabai Holkar.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde paid tribute to historic women leaders through a video shared on the occasion. In the caption accompanying the video, Tawde highlighted the contributions of figures such as Jijabai, Savitribai Phule, Rani Lakshmibai and Anandibai Joshi, stating that their courage, intellect and struggles laid the foundation for the rights and progress women enjoy today. She added that carrying forward their ideals would be the true tribute to their sacrifices while extending greetings to women on International Women’s Day.

