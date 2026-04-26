Was Shooting Staged? Viral Posts Claim Name Of Accused Was Searched Hundreds Of Times In Israel Before Incident

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting incident that took place during the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday at the Washington Hilton.

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The suspect, identified as Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, has been taken into custody. According to reports, he admitted to investigators that he was targeting officials linked to U.S. President Donald Trump, as reported by CBS News.

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Following the arrest, social media platforms were flooded with speculation suggesting that the shooting incident may have been staged. One widely shared claim originated from an X account named “True Promise,” which posted a screenshot of Google Trends data alleging that the suspect’s name had been searched hundreds of times in Israel a day before the incident.

However, verification efforts found that the suspect’s name began trending in Israel only after the shooting took place, contradicting the claim.

Another viral post alleged that the suspect was seen wearing a sweatshirt associated with the Israel Defense Forces. This claim, however, could not be independently verified.