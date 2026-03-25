 'War Won, Regime Changed': US President Donald Trump Claims Iran Defeated, Signals Talks
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'War Won, Regime Changed': US President Donald Trump Claims Iran Defeated, Signals Talks

US President Donald Trump claimed the war against Iran has effectively been 'won', saying its military, including the navy and air force, has been destroyed after US-Israeli strikes. He also suggested a regime change and said talks are underway, asserting Washington holds a strong position while reiterating Iran will not be allowed nuclear weapons.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, March 25, 2026, 08:10 AM IST
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'War Won, Regime Changed': Donald Trump Claims Iran Defeated, Signals Talks |

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday declared that the war against Iran has effectively been 'won', claiming that Tehran’s military capabilities have been largely destroyed after weeks of joint US and Israeli strikes.

Speaking during an official ceremony, Trump asserted that Iran’s key defence systems, including its Navy, Air Force and communications network, had been 'completely decimated'. “Their navy’s gone, their air force is gone… pretty much everything they have is gone,” he said, adding that US forces now have overwhelming control over Iranian airspace.

Trump Hints At Regime Change In Iran

Trump went a step further by suggesting that the conflict has resulted in a 'regime change' in Iran. “The leadership was killed… we have a new group,” he claimed, indicating a major shift in the country’s power structure.

Despite the strong rhetoric, the US President signalled that diplomatic efforts are underway. “We’re in negotiations right now… I think we are going to end it,” he said, adding that Washington is currently in a strong bargaining position.

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Trump also reiterated that Iran would not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons. “It starts with no nuclear weapons… there won’t be any,” he said, suggesting that Tehran may be open to such conditions as part of ongoing discussions.

Referring to recent developments around global energy routes, Trump hinted at a major move by Iran linked to oil and gas flows, possibly involving the Strait of Hormuz, as a sign that talks are progressing with the right people. However, he maintained a cautious stance on negotiations.

“I don’t trust anybody… I don’t trust them,” Trump said, underlining continued scepticism despite signs of de-escalation. His remarks come amid heightened tensions in West Asia, even as backchannel diplomacy appears to be gaining momentum following weeks of intense military escalation.

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