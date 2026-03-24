US–Israel–Iran War: Diplomatic Push Or Deadlock? Trump Pushes For Deal, Iran Denies Talks

Amid escalating hostilities in West Asia, fresh reports suggest a possible diplomatic push by the United States even as ground realities point to continued military escalation and deep mistrust between Washington and Tehran.

Trump Pushes For Deal, Israel Sees Strategic Opportunity

According to a Reuters report citing Israeli officials, US President Donald Trump is keen to secure an agreement with Iran to end hostilities. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated that recent military gains could be leveraged to achieve a diplomatic outcome favourable to Israel.

Iran Rejects Talks, Calls Claims ‘Fake News’

Despite Washington’s claims of “productive” discussions, Iranian leaders have denied any negotiations. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf dismissed the reports as “fake news,” accusing the US of attempting to influence oil markets and distract from battlefield pressures.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards also described US statements as “psychological operations,” signalling no slowdown in military activity.

Missile Strikes Hit Tel Aviv, Rescue Ops Underway

On the ground, conflict continues unabated. The Israel Defense Forces confirmed rescue operations in central Tel Aviv after an Iranian missile strike injured at least six people. Reports indicate a munition carrying around 100 kg of explosives caused damage to buildings and vehicles, with additional fragments landing in nearby areas.

Israel Expands Offensive Across Region

Israel said it carried out over 50 overnight strikes targeting Iran’s IRGC infrastructure, including command centres, weapons depots, and air defence systems. The military also reported strikes on Hezbollah-linked targets in Lebanon, including a broadcasting station and intelligence facilities in Beirut.

Since the launch of “Operation Roaring Lion,” Israel claims to have conducted over 3,000 strikes inside Iran.

Regional Spillover Deepens Crisis

The conflict’s impact is spreading across the region. Explosions were reported in Baghdad, with casualties rising after a US strike on a militia base. Iranian media reported attacks on energy infrastructure, while Bahrain cited a fire linked to “Iranian aggression.”

In Iran, a hospital in Andimeshk was reportedly evacuated following strikes, while in southern Lebanon, an Israeli attack on a petrol station triggered a massive explosion and displacement orders.

Backchannel Buzz Amid Public Denials

Even as Tehran denies talks, Arab News, citing Yedioth Ahronoth, reported that Mojtaba Khamenei may be open to negotiations. The report referenced a conversation involving Iran’s foreign minister and a US intermediary, allegedly approved at the highest level.