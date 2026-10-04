'War Is Far From Over': Al-Qaeda Praises Foiled Flydubai Flight Hijack, Urges More Attacks On US & Israeli Airlines | X

Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), the Yemen-based branch of Al-Qaeda, has released an editorial in its weekly publication Al-Bayan commenting on the foiled attempt to hijack a flydubai aircraft. The group praised the Omani co-pilot involved in the incident and encouraged similar attacks targeting US and Israeli airlines.

AQAP Links Flydubai Incident To September 11 Attacks

The editorial, titled ‘Between September 11 and September 30’, featured images showing the September 11, 2001, attack on the World Trade Centre alongside the Tel Aviv-bound flydubai flight FZ 1073.

"The war is far from over; aircraft carrying Zionists, Americans, and forces from the various camps of disbelief warring against Islam still roam the skies. They remain vulnerable to attack as demonstrated on September 11 and September 30," the Arabic-language editorial stated.

It claimed that a successful hijacking could potentially have altered the balance of power in the region.

Al-Qaeda Says Non-Muslims Could Also Target US, Israel

The publication also argued that an individual who does not identify as Muslim could carry out an attack against the US or Israel, while suggesting that such an act could ultimately benefit Muslims.

"The enemies of America and the Zionists are far more numerous today than in the past. An attack might well be launched by someone who believes in neither God nor the Hereafter, yet whose actions would ultimately serve the interests of Islam," the editorial said.

What Happened Aboard Flydubai Flight FZ1073?

The flydubai flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the incident occurred. The aircraft was prevented from crashing after Indian captain Smit Machchhar managed to regain access to the cockpit and alerted the crew following an assault by his Omani co-pilot, identified as Hamam al-Hammami, who attacked him with a crash axe.

Machchhar later said he was able to open the cockpit door, after which passengers restrained the co-pilot. During the incident, the Boeing 737 descended by nearly 14,000 feet in under 30 seconds.

A second set of flydubai pilots who were travelling on the aircraft subsequently took control and brought the plane to safety at Saudi Arabia's Tabuk airport.