Wait, what? Students and teachers in US college to watch porn movies together!

A private liberal college in Salt Lake City, Utah in the US has stirred controversy over a planned course studying pornography.

According to media reports, the college has offered a course to students on 'hardcore' pornography and during the course, students will sit down with their lecturers and watch porn movies together.

The class listing for Westminster College's "FILM-3000: Porn" course says students in the class watch pornographic films together and discuss the "sexualization of race, class and gender," as well as explore pornography as an "experimental, radical art form."

The Westminster College course catalogue said that the elective course will study "hardcore pornography", which is "as American as apple pie and more popular than Sunday night football".

Students can receive two credits for taking the course, according to the college's website.

The class will be offered during the 2022-2023 academic year, according to the undergraduate catalogue.

The course sparked an outcry from social media users. “Since yesterday’s media attention from numerous sources, Westminster College has deleted their ‘PORN’ class from their website! Interesting,” read an April 21 Facebook post that was shared more than 50 times in a day.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 08:02 PM IST