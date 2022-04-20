In an Instagram post, a student named Pulkit Mishra has talked about his experience after he wore an outfit (on the right) to his college

He wrote that one of the guards noticed his outfit, called for 4-5 others and surrounded him. "They asked me why was I wearing that "feminine" outfit," he said

Pulkit claimed that the guards didn’t allow him to enter because of which he had to call one of his friends and ask for a shirt (left pic) to cover up

"If my parents don't have any problem... Even any faculty member didn't point at me for my outfit, so who are you to judge?," he later asked the guards.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 07:34 PM IST