Viral Video: Drunk Man Attacks 4-Yr-Old Mistaking Him As Mannequin In Russian Store

A video that has surfaced on social media has captured a very shocking incident in which a man is seen attacking a 4-yr old boy in a store in Russia's Kurchatov. In the video, it could be seen that a man approaches to this child and punches the boy suddenly. Needless to say, shocked by this sudden attack, the boy's parents rush to quick rescue and the father thrashes the man after the incident. The entire incident was caught on camera. The exact date on which the incident took place is yet to be confirmed.

The 55-year-old man claimed he confused the 4-year-old child with a mannequin. pic.twitter.com/H4hJdrNFqf — Githii (@githii) February 2, 2024

Media reports said that the attacker was a 55-year-old man and he was under the influence of alcohol when he attacked the 4-year-old boy in the store, mistaking him for a mannequin. The incident occurred when the man, not realizing the child was real, punched him in the face. The child's father intervened, and the assailant was quickly apprehended by the police with the help of store security footage.

Criminal case registered

Reports also said that the child was later examined by doctors who clarified that the boy was not hurt much. The attacker had reported arrived in Kurchatov the day before the incident in a bid to find employment. Soon after the incident the attacker was detained by the police. While he refused medical examination he was also charged turning down police orders. A criminal case has been initiated for attempted murder of a minor, and the investigation is being monitored by the prosecutor's office