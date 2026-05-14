Viral Trump-Xi Banquet Video Sparks Speculation Over China's Carefully Choreographed 'Height Optics' | X @perde_arkasi1

US President Donald Trump is on a high-profile visit to China for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Several moments from Trump’s visit have gone viral online, and amid this, another clip has been widely shared on social media, with users claiming it showcases how the Chinese government meticulously managed hospitality and photo optics down to the centimetre.

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In the viral video, Trump, who attended a state banquet hosted by Xi Jinping, is seen standing alongside the Chinese leader before taking his seat for the meal. Xi guides his American counterpart to his chair, while aides pull out the seats for both leaders.

For added comfort, small cushions had been placed as backrests on the chairs. Trump noticed the cushion on his chair and asked one of the aides to remove it, indicating that he did not want it. After the cushion was removed, he took his seat. However, what caught social media users’ attention was not the removal of the cushion, but the apparent height difference between the two leaders once they were seated.

The difference in height immediately became a topic of discussion online. President Trump, who is reportedly 6'3" (190.5 cm), appeared visibly shorter in the clip; President Xi is officially listed at approximately 5'11" (180 cm).

An X user with the handle “Perde Arkası خلف الستار” claimed that the cushion had been placed on Trump’s chair so he would appear to be the same height as his Chinese counterpart, and that he appeared shorter only after asking for it to be removed.

The video continues to gain traction online, with netizens flooding the comments section to share their reactions and theories.