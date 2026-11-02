Vikram Misri Meets UAE Minister Reem Al Hashimy To Review India-UAE Ties, Strengthen Strategic Partnership & Discuss West Asia Situation | X / @IndembAbuDhabi

Abu Dhabi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met UAE Minister of State and Special Envoy to India Reem Al Hashimy during his official visit to the United Arab Emirates, where the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and discussed ways to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

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The Indian Embassy in the UAE, in a post on X, said, "Foreign Secretary Shri @VikramMisri met UAE Minister of State and Special Envoy to India, HE Reem Al Hashimy. They reviewed the entire gamut of India-UAE bilateral relations and discussed ways to further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They also exchanged views on the situation in West Asia and global issues of mutual interest."

In a separate post, the Embassy extended a warm welcome to Misri on his official visit to the UAE.

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The meeting comes amid sustained high-level diplomatic engagements between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi, reflecting the continued momentum in bilateral ties.

Earlier, on October 22, UAE Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, arrived in New Delhi.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had welcomed his visit, noting that it added to the momentum of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.

His arrival followed a two-day visit to India by UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the visit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Sheikh Abdullah in Mumbai to review bilateral relations and explore opportunities to expand cooperation across various sectors.

Jaishankar said the partnership was making progress across trade, investments, energy, technology, logistics, defence, education and people-to-people ties.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)