EAM S Jaishankar Meets 8 Indian Consul Generals In Atlanta, Discusses India-US Ties, Trade, Innovation & Community Outreach Initiatives | X / @DrSJaishankar

Washington: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met India’s Consul Generals in the US for an in-depth discussion on India-US relations.

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Jaishankar met eight Consul Generals in Atlanta on Sunday along with Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs K Nagraj Naidu, who is in charge of the Americas and Canada.

“In Atlanta today, an in-depth discussion of our bilateral ties with Indian Consuls General in the USA,” Jaishankar said in a post on X on Sunday.

The minister said he was apprised of new initiatives and platforms on trade, innovation, education and community outreach.

“Reflects the breadth and depth of our ties,” Jaishankar said.

The minister also met a delegation of Overseas Friends of BJP in Atlanta.

Earlier, Jaishankar planted a tree on the premises of the Consulate General in Atlanta as part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ initiative started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India has eight consulates across the US in New York, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Houston, Seattle and Los Angeles.

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