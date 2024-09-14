 Vietnam: Typhoon Yagi Continues To Wreak Havoc, Leaving 254 Dead & 82 Missing; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldVietnam: Typhoon Yagi Continues To Wreak Havoc, Leaving 254 Dead & 82 Missing; Visuals Surface

Vietnam: Typhoon Yagi Continues To Wreak Havoc, Leaving 254 Dead & 82 Missing; Visuals Surface

Hundreds of thousands of children have lost their homes and are lacking access to clean water, sanitation, and healthcare, the UN Children's Agency (Unicef) said in a statement. Nearly two million children have been left without access to education, psychosocial support, and school feeding programmes as schools have been damaged and hit by power and water shortages, it added.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 01:21 PM IST
article-image

Hanoi: Typhoon Yagi and the consequent landslides and floods have left 254 dead and 82 missing in Vietnam's northern region, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said. Lao Cai, Cao Bang, and Yen Bai have been the hardest-hit provinces with fatalities climbing to 111, 43, and 49, respectively, Xinhua news agency reported on Friday.

Impact Of Typhoon Yagi

The Red River floodwater in the capital Hanoi has decreased to below the alert level 1 out of 3, according to the city's Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention, Control, Search and Rescue. Evacuated people have returned to their houses, while forces have been mobilised to clean up flooded areas.

Read Also
Viral Video: Truck Falls Into River After Bridge Collapses In Vietnam Due To Flooding Caused By...
article-image

The northeastern province of Quang Ninh will initiate a three-day clean-up campaign for the storm-battered UNESCO World Heritage of Ha Long Bay. The heritage officially resumed normal operation of tourist boats on Friday, nearly a week after being ravaged by the typhoon, Vietnam News Agency reported.

FPJ Shorts
Vietnam: Typhoon Yagi Continues To Wreak Havoc, Leaving 254 Dead & 82 Missing; Visuals Surface
Vietnam: Typhoon Yagi Continues To Wreak Havoc, Leaving 254 Dead & 82 Missing; Visuals Surface
'Symbol Of Light On Its Forehead': PM Modi Welcomes Arrival Of New Family Member 'Deepjyoti' At His Lok Kalyan Marg Residence, Shares Heartwarming Video
'Symbol Of Light On Its Forehead': PM Modi Welcomes Arrival Of New Family Member 'Deepjyoti' At His Lok Kalyan Marg Residence, Shares Heartwarming Video
Infosys Founder Narayan Murthy Says 'Its Parents' Responsibility To Set Discipline At Home'; Know If His Statement Is Applicable In Real Life
Infosys Founder Narayan Murthy Says 'Its Parents' Responsibility To Set Discipline At Home'; Know If His Statement Is Applicable In Real Life
FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 6, Part 2)
FPJ Eco Ganesha: List Of Participants Featured In Free Press Journal Newspaper (Day 6, Part 2)

Relief Fund Received Till Now

The Vietnam Fatherland Front has announced that as of Friday noon, its relief fund has received 775.5 billion ($31.5 million) of donations from people across the country to support those affected by Typhoon Yagi.

Hundreds of thousands of children have lost their homes and are lacking access to clean water, sanitation, and healthcare, the UN Children's Agency (Unicef) said in a statement. Nearly two million children have been left without access to education, psychosocial support, and school feeding programmes as schools have been damaged and hit by power and water shortages, it added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vietnam: Typhoon Yagi Continues To Wreak Havoc, Leaving 254 Dead & 82 Missing; Visuals Surface

Vietnam: Typhoon Yagi Continues To Wreak Havoc, Leaving 254 Dead & 82 Missing; Visuals Surface

NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore To Vote For US Presidential Elections From Space;...

NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore To Vote For US Presidential Elections From Space;...

Singapore: 305 People Involved In Scams Worth SGD 12.8 Million Under SPF Investigation

Singapore: 305 People Involved In Scams Worth SGD 12.8 Million Under SPF Investigation

Putin Draws Red Line With Ukraine's Long-Range Missile Entering Russia

Putin Draws Red Line With Ukraine's Long-Range Missile Entering Russia

Sunita Williams, Stuck On ISS, 'Could Have Returned' Aboard Boeing Starliner

Sunita Williams, Stuck On ISS, 'Could Have Returned' Aboard Boeing Starliner