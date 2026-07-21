Vietnam Tragedy: 7 Killed, 5 Injured After Bus Bursts Into Flames Following Crash Near Dong Nai City | VIDEO

A sleeper bus caught fire after crashing near Dong Nai City, killing seven people and injuring five others | X

Dong Nai, July 21, 2026: Seven people were killed and five others injured after a sleeper bus caught fire following a crash near Dong Nai City in southern Vietnam early on Monday, authorities said.

The bus, a long-distance coach equipped with reclining beds for overnight travel, veered off the road at around 2.30 am and struck a roadside embankment, according to state media VN Express. The vehicle continued moving before crashing into a second embankment and eventually came to a halt.

Một vụ cháy kinh hoàng đã xảy ra trên quốc lộ thuộc tỉnh Đồng Nai khi xe khách đang lưu thông bất ngờ bốc cháy ngùn ngụt. Lực lượng chức năng bước đầu xác định có 7 người đã ra đi mãi mãi, nhiều nạn nhân khác bị thương nặng.

Vụ việc khiến giao thông tê… pic.twitter.com/YlMWWdd0pG — NTH Entertainment (@NTHNewsVN) July 21, 2026

Authorities said driver drowsiness and loss of concentration while driving as the initial cause for the sleeper bus' crash early this morning in the southern city of Đồng Nai. The bus then caught on fire and the rapidly spreading blaze eventually killed seven on board, with the… pic.twitter.com/6LEWLO0PAL — Việt Nam News (@VietnamNewsVNS) July 21, 2026

Fire Engulfs Passenger Cabin

Flames reportedly erupted from beneath the bus moments after the crash and rapidly spread through the passenger cabin.

The driver, 41-year-old Tran Thanh Hai, said he shouted for passengers to evacuate, but the fire spread too quickly for many to escape, the Associated Press reported.

Firefighters took about half an hour to bring the blaze under control.

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Probe Underway

Authorities recovered the bodies of seven victims from the charred remains of the bus, while five injured passengers were admitted to hospital for treatment. The cause of the crash and the subsequent fire is under investigation.

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