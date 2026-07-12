Vietnam Detains Speedboat Captain After Capsizing Kills 15 Indian Tourists

Vietnamese authorities have detained the captain of a speedboat that capsized near Phu Quoc Island, killing 15 Indian tourists during a company-sponsored trip. The 57-year-old captain, Nguyen Hong Hai, is being investigated for alleged violations of inland waterway transport safety regulations following Saturday's tragedy.

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The speedboat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four Vietnamese crew members when it overturned less than 500 metres from the shore shortly after departing Hon May Rut Ngoai Island. The victims were part of an incentive trip organised by Indian smartphone manufacturer Lava International for its employees, distributors and retail partners. According to the company, 14 of those who died were channel partners and one was an employee.

The Indian Embassy in Hanoi said 16 survivors have been discharged from hospital and are returning to India, while one injured tourist remains in critical condition. The deceased included 10 people from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Kerala. Their bodies are being transported to Ho Chi Minh City before being repatriated after official procedures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the bereaved families and said the Indian Embassy and Consulate in Vietnam were extending all possible assistance while coordinating closely with local authorities.

Eyewitnesses said the boat overturned suddenly despite being close to the shore, throwing passengers into rough waters. Local boat operators and rescue teams managed to save several people, but high waves hampered operations. Officials said passengers had been advised to wear life jackets, although many were reportedly carrying them instead when the accident occurred.