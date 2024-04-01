VIDEOS: Germans Celebrate As Cannabis Partially Decriminalised And Possession In Small Amounts Allowed In The Country

Pro-marijuana campaigners in Germany celebrated the law by smoking joints at several spots | X

Germany legalised possession of marijuana in small amounts and partially decriminalised possession of marijuana. This led to celebrations by marijuana campaigners in the country on Monday (April 1).

Videos of celebrations and jubiliation surfaced on social media platforms. The campaigners also lit joints to celebrate the government's decision.

Germans celebrate legalization of marijuana



— RT (@RT_com) April 1, 2024

However, several people also shared videos of the campaigners and those celebrating by smoking on the streets.

Here's the scene in Berlin right after they marked the legalization of cannabis in Germany. #Cannabis pic.twitter.com/LkJTEtbHeI — Julia Zwegat (@JuliaZwegat) April 1, 2024

"Shortly after midnight, the first #Kiffer people celebrated the #Cannabis legalization at the Brandenburg Gate in #Berlin," tweeted RBB 24.

Legalize it! Seit Montag ist das (teilweise) Realität. Am Brandenburger Tor in #Berlin haben bereits um kurz nach Mitternacht die ersten #Kiffer:innen die #Cannabis-Legalisierung gefeiert. pic.twitter.com/VqCwHBKvTx — rbb|24 (@rbb24) April 1, 2024

Who campaigned for the new law?

It is the German Cannabis Association that campaigned for a law to the effect. The association staged a "smoke-in" at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate.

Events of public consumption were organised throughout the country. This included consumption in front of Cologne cathedral and in Hamburg too.

What is the new law?

The new law has legalized the possession of marijuana by adults of up to 25 grams for recreational purposes. Independent individuals can grow up to three plants. The legislation is in effect from Monday (April 1).

Besides, permission has been granted to those 18 years or above to join cannabis clubs which are nonprofit in nature. The maximum number of members for such clubs will be 500 members from July 1.