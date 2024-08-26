VIDEO: Ukrainian Drone Strikes Russian Residential Tower, Resembling Visuals Of 9/11 Terror Attack In US

Ukrainian drone strikes Russian residential tower in Saratov region | X

Russian officials and news agencies reported that flights in the Saratov region were limited due to a drone strike by Ukraine on August 26, resulting in injuries to a woman. Debris from destroyed drones hit a residential complex in Saratov city, as reported by regional governor Roman Basurgin.



The air defence systems of Russia's defence ministry took down nine drones in the Saratov region, located around 900 kilometres away from Ukraine's border. The RIA news agencies in Russia announced that flight restrictions were implemented at the local Saratov airport, as confirmed by the airport's press service.



Nevertheless, the limitations were later removed by the authorities, as reported by the news agency Reuters. Russia alleges that they have successfully neutralised nine drones from Ukraine.

Drone attack on residential houses in Russia's Saratov.



Does it remind you of 9/11 attack?



World will go blind now.. pic.twitter.com/jqP50L6BbS — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) August 26, 2024

The air defence systems of Russia's military destroyed nine drones in the Saratov region, located approximately 900 kilometres from the Ukraine border. According to reports from Russia's RIA news agencies, flight operations were limited at the local Saratov airport, as confirmed by the airport's press service.



Basurgin previously stated that emergency responders had spread out to the impacted areas in Saratov and Engels, major cities in the region located many kilometres southeast of the capital. Ukraine has targeted Russia's strategic bomber military base in Engels multiple times since Moscow initiated its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Residential structures facing assault



There were no instant details regarding the extent of damage at the base, or the magnitude of the Ukrainian assault on the area, which is located hundreds of kilometres from the Ukrainian border. A video on Telegram from the Russian news SHOT channel displayed a tall apartment building in Saratov with a damaged side and multiple blown-out windows on three floors.



In Engels, it was reported that the upper level of a residential building sustained damage. Ukraine did not provide a prompt response. Both parties claim they are not intentionally attacking civilians during their assaults, instead focussing on damaging essential infrastructure for the war.

Ukraine drone attack on Russia's Saratov damages homes, injures one, governor says



'A woman was wounded and homes damaged in two key cities of Russia's Saratov region as a result of Ukraine's drone attack on Monday [26/08/2024], the governor of... (1/3) https://t.co/u9YX1eC4ot — Graham Woodbridge (@gwnott) August 26, 2024

Official Statements

According to the governor of the Saratov region southeast of Moscow, a woman was injured and houses were affected in two major cities due to Ukraine's drone strike on Monday.



Governor Roman Basurgin, from the region of Saratov, reported on Telegram that a housing development was impacted by debris from drones taken down by Russia's air defence systems.



Basurgin reported that a woman was admitted to the hospital in critical condition. Physicians are battling to save her life.

Previously, Basurgin mentioned that emergency services had spread out to impacted areas in Saratov and Engels, important cities in the region located several hundred kilometres southeast of the capital according to a report by Reuters.

Ukraine's Drone Attack



Ukraine has launched multiple attacks on the strategic bomber military base in Engels, Russia, since Moscow initiated its full-scale invasion in February 2022.



There was no immediate information available about the extent of damage at the base or the size of the Ukrainian attack on the region, which is located several hundred kilometres away from the border with Ukraine.