(VIDEO) Typhoon Haikui In China: Over 70 Crocodiles Escape During Floods, Residents Warned Against Stepping Out

Authorities in a southern Chinese city have launched an operation to recapture more than 70 crocodiles that escaped from a commercial farm after intense flooding swept through the region, CNN reported citing multiple state media outlets.

According to CNN, some residents have been warned to stay indoors.

The reptiles were originally kept at a crocodile farm in Maoming, in the southern province of Guangdong. A recent flood, however, caused a local lake to overflow, allowing the animals to escape.

Residents warned against venturing out

At least 69 adult crocodiles and six juveniles were on the prowl at one point near the village of Peng Cun, Shandong-based outlet Hai Bao News reported. The outlet said it contacted local authorities who had warned residents not to venture out.

To round up the crocodiles, an emergency force was deployed using sonar detection equipment, according to The Beijing News.

But the depth of the floodwater posed an immense challenge to the operation, it added, prompting authorities to appeal to residents not to leave their homes.

Euthanise crocodiles instead of capturing them

A member of the emergency squad told Nanfeng Plus that they may have to euthanise the crocodiles rather than capture them.

Video footage on Chinese social media shows some of the crocs lurking behind a road sign near what appeared to be a completely submerged road.

The emergency forces’ members dressed in helmets and high visibility vests could be seen on boats in search of the reptiles.

Some crocodiles captured

Some footage shows several crocodiles being captured and brought back to land, their mouths and limbs tied up to restrict their movement, as a handful of curious local residents look on from the shore, reported CNN.

In China, crocodiles are prized for their skin and their meat is believed to have medicinal value in Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Guangdong is a popular location for crocodile farms due to its relatively warmer climate.

Southern China and Hong Kong have been battered by downpours after typhoon Haikui ripped through the region last week, according to CNN.

