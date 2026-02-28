 VIDEO Shows Thousands Of Passengers Stranded At World's Busiest International Airport In Dubai Amid Shutdown
Dubai International Airport suspended all flight operations indefinitely after Iranian missile strikes across Gulf states. Dubai Airports authorities said services at DXB and Al Maktoum International were halted to prioritise safety. Passengers were advised not to travel to the airport, while videos showed thousands stranded inside terminals.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 08:17 PM IST
X/@Americanwo63799

New Delhi: Dubai International Airport, which is also the world's busiest international airport, has suspended all flight operations indefinitely after a wave of Iranian missile strikes across Gulf Arab states on Saturday, according to NDTV.

Dubai Airports authorities cited the need to prioritise safety amid escalating regional hostilities while announcing the shutdown at Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International (DWC).

"Dubai Airports confirms that all flight operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International (DWC) are suspended until further notice. Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time and to contact their respective airlines directly for the latest updates regarding their flights. We appreciate the cooperation of our guests. Further updates will be provided as we continue to monitor the situation," the statement read.

Visuals from inside the airport have surfaced. Clips on social media show thousands of passengers stranded.

Tensions escalated in the Middle East on Saturday after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, leading to swift retaliation from Tehran and triggering explosions and emergency alerts across multiple Gulf countries.

In retaliation for the US-Israel strikes, Iran simultaneously fired ballistic missiles at Israel, Bahrain, the UAE and Qatar. The sound of another massive explosion was heard in Dubai, news agency Reuters reported.

