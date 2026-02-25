VIDEO Shows Exact Moment Of Suicide Bomber Blowing Himself Up Near Pakistan Checkpost, 2 Cops Killed

CCTV Screengrab | X/@RosieWallis33

Bhakkar: Two police personnel were killed near a checkpost in Pakistan's Bhakkar district at around 7:00 pm on Tuesday. Four others were injured. All injured people were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. Among the injured were one cop and three passersby.

The exact moment of the blast was caught on CCTV camera. The footage shows the man briskly walking towards the police personnel and suddenly blowing himself up into flames.

According to local media reports, after the blast, police shut the road near the Dera Darya Khan bridge and suspended all traffic as a precautionary measure while a search operation was launched in the nearby areas.

"The suicide attacker came near the check post and blew himself up while we were conducting a search operation in the area to maintain law and order," Bhakkar District Police Officer (DPO) Shahzad Rafiq was quoted as saying by Dawn.

Extremist group Ittehadul Mujahideen Pakistan-affiliated Ansar al Islam Pakistan claimed responsibility for the blast and stated that their suicide bomber Abu Darda carried out the explosion.