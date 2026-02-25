 VIDEO Shows Exact Moment Of Suicide Bomber Blowing Himself Up Near Pakistan Checkpost, 2 Cops Killed
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldVIDEO Shows Exact Moment Of Suicide Bomber Blowing Himself Up Near Pakistan Checkpost, 2 Cops Killed

VIDEO Shows Exact Moment Of Suicide Bomber Blowing Himself Up Near Pakistan Checkpost, 2 Cops Killed

Two police personnel were killed and four others were injured in a suicide blast near a checkpost in Pakistan’s Bhakkar district on Tuesday evening. The attacker detonated explosives during a search operation, police said. CCTV captured the moment of the explosion. Extremist group Ansar al Islam Pakistan claimed responsibility for the attack.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 08:02 PM IST
article-image
CCTV Screengrab | X/@RosieWallis33

Bhakkar: Two police personnel were killed near a checkpost in Pakistan's Bhakkar district at around 7:00 pm on Tuesday. Four others were injured. All injured people were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. Among the injured were one cop and three passersby.

The exact moment of the blast was caught on CCTV camera. The footage shows the man briskly walking towards the police personnel and suddenly blowing himself up into flames.

According to local media reports, after the blast, police shut the road near the Dera Darya Khan bridge and suspended all traffic as a precautionary measure while a search operation was launched in the nearby areas.

Read Also
‘Suicide Bomber Involved, Lead Pilot Hypnotised’: NCP MLC Amol Mitkari’s Shocking Claims On...
article-image

"The suicide attacker came near the check post and blew himself up while we were conducting a search operation in the area to maintain law and order," Bhakkar District Police Officer (DPO) Shahzad Rafiq was quoted as saying by Dawn.

FPJ Shorts
'Stupid Behaviour': South Africa Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi Slams Fans For Abusing Pakistan Captain Salman Agha's Wife
'Stupid Behaviour': South Africa Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi Slams Fans For Abusing Pakistan Captain Salman Agha's Wife
Punjab News: 2 Accused In AAP Sarpanch Murder Injured, Arrested After Police Encounter In Tarn Taran
Punjab News: 2 Accused In AAP Sarpanch Murder Injured, Arrested After Police Encounter In Tarn Taran
CBI Cracks Down On ₹1.86 Crore 'Digital Arrest' Fraud; Nagpur Operator Among Three Held
CBI Cracks Down On ₹1.86 Crore 'Digital Arrest' Fraud; Nagpur Operator Among Three Held
Navi Mumbai News: Residents To Form Silent Human Chain On Sunday Against NMMC Plan To Remove 440 Trees On Palm Beach Road For Tunnel Project
Navi Mumbai News: Residents To Form Silent Human Chain On Sunday Against NMMC Plan To Remove 440 Trees On Palm Beach Road For Tunnel Project

Extremist group Ittehadul Mujahideen Pakistan-affiliated Ansar al Islam Pakistan claimed responsibility for the blast and stated that their suicide bomber Abu Darda carried out the explosion.

Follow us on