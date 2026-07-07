Video Shows Blasts Rocking Area Near French President Macron's Damascus Hotel During Historic Syria Visit

Explosions rocked the area around the hotel where French President Emmanuel Macron was staying in Damascus on Tuesday, triggering panic and a massive security response during his historic visit to Syria.

The blasts occurred just before Macron's scheduled engagements, with video circulating on social media showing a sudden explosion, flames, thick black smoke billowing into the sky, and people running for safety near parked vehicles in a residential neighborhood.

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Fortunately, Macron was not at the hotel when the explosions occurred. According to the Elysee Palace, the French President neither heard the blasts nor was placed in immediate danger, as he had already arrived at the Syrian Presidential Palace for talks with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Explosions Trigger Security Lockdown

Eyewitnesses reported hearing multiple explosions, while smoke could be seen rising from the vicinity of the hotel. Security forces swiftly sealed nearby roads and tightened security across the area as authorities responded to the incident.

State television later confirmed that Macron and Sharaa proceeded with their scheduled meeting at the Presidential Palace despite the explosions.

Historic Visit Amid Fragile Security

Macron's trip marks the first visit by a European Union head of state to Syria since the 2024 overthrow of former President Bashar al-Assad. The visit is widely seen as a significant diplomatic milestone as Syria attempts to rebuild after more than a decade of devastating conflict.

Sharaa, who rose to power after leading the coalition that ousted Assad, has sought to strengthen ties with Western and Middle Eastern nations while promising to establish a more inclusive political order.

Syria's Security Challenges Persist

The explosions underscore the fragile security environment that continues to plague Syria despite the country's political transition. During the civil war, extremist groups including the Islamic State established a significant presence across parts of the country.

Although Sharaa's administration has pledged national reconciliation, the government continues to face outbreaks of sectarian and ethnic violence, highlighting the difficult path toward stability and reconstruction.