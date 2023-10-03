Video: At Least 3 Killed In Bangkok Mall Firing, Shoppers Run For Life; 14-Year-Old Boy Arrested

A shooting incident on Sunday in a luxury shopping mall in Thailand's capital Bangkok has resulted in at least 3 people being killed and several injured. A 14-year-old boy has been arrested by the local police for firing indiscriminately.

Witnesses recounted scenes of panic as crowds hurriedly exited the Siam Paragon mall upon hearing what seemed to be gunshots. Videos posted by shoppers on social media displayed a large number of people leaving the upscale shopping complex. In one video, customers can be seen taking cover inside stores as a series of loud noises, resembling gunshots, echo in the background.

Around 4.20 pm, during the incident, a female security guard at the mall reportedly sustained injuries. Her current condition remains undisclosed. Witnesses who fled the scene indicated that over 10 gunshots were fired.

Footage and photographs shared on social media depicted an individual wearing a black shirt and camouflage pants, visibly armed with a handgun.

Thai authorities have apprehended the boy, reportedly a 14-years-old individual, who allegedly opened fire within a central Bangkok shopping mall.

Mall entrances sealed, trains services halted

The state broadcaster ThaiPBS reported that multiple sounds resembling gunshots were indeed heard at Siam Paragon, but further details were not available.

As a precaution, the entrances to the mall have been sealed, and train services have been temporarily halted at a nearby station in proximity to the shopping center.

