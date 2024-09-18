Video: Serbian Influencer Stefan Jankovic Narrowly Escapes Bear Attack After Entering Its Den

If you enter a bear's den and the bear suddenly appears, how would you react? You might see death staring at you in the form of the bear. Recently, Serbian influencer Stefan Jankovic found himself in such a situation, which he described as an 'edge of life' moment.

Jankovic shared a video of his encounter with a massive brown bear on Instagram, showing the bear appearing while he was inside its den in Gornja Paklenica. Fortunately, the bear did not attack him, and he managed to escape safely.

According to the video posted by Jankovic, he deliberately crawls into a muddy cave and sits down. Moments later, a giant bear arrives and discovers Jankovic inside its abode. Initially, the bear takes a few steps into the den and begins sniffing the air, assessing the situation for some time.

Meanwhile, a terrified Jankovic remains inside the cave. After a while, he carefully makes his way out. As he exits, the bear comes extremely close, sniffing him to determine if he poses any threat. After a brief inspection, the bear allows Jankovic to leave without incident, ultimately letting him escape unharmed.

Video shows an Instagram influencer's spine-tingling close encounter with a brown bear after he entered a den. pic.twitter.com/EVwDJxv5dO — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) September 17, 2024

Social media users quickly flooded the comments section with a mix of reactions, with some even making light of the dangerous encounter. One person joked, “For those wondering: The bear realised the guy had a camera and knew the footage could be used in court as evidence of aggravated assault. It was the smartest choice for the bear,” while another quipped, “He didn’t survive; the bear uploaded the video.”

One user commented, “If it’s brown, lie down. The fact that you stayed so calm probably saved your life.” Another added, “They’re flirting with danger because a grizzly, along with a polar bear, is the one bear you don’t want to mess with. They’ll take you out quickly.”

This wasn’t the only risky stunt. The influencer also tried climbing a tree with bears standing right below him. In another video, he’s seen perched on a branch while one bear claws at the base of the tree and another stares up at him. “You won’t believe what happened to me. I spent 24 hours in the forest, and a bear attacked me. It’s waiting for me, and there’s another one,” he says in the video, as quoted by Ladbible.