VIDEO: Pet Dog Shot Dead By LAPD After Responding To Noise Complaint During Knicks NBA Celebration In Los Angeles

VIDEO: LAPD Shoots Pet Dog After Responding To Noise Complaint During Knicks NBA Celebration In Los Angeles |

A family in Los Angeles is demanding justice after their pet dog was shot dead by officers of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), who had arrived at their apartment complex following complaints about loud noise during celebrations over the New York Knicks’ NBA Championship victory.

The dog, Jameson, a two-year-old Saint Bernard, Golden Retriever and Doodle mix, was declared dead at the scene. The incident has sparked outrage online after emotional videos surfaced showing the dog’s owner crying and calling out Jameson’s name moments after the shooting.

FTP: LAPD killed her dog. He was wearing his Knicks jersey.

His name was Jameson. A golden doodle. One of the sweetest, most gentle breeds alive.

A neighbor called a noise complaint. That's it.

20+ officers showed up. Then a helicopter. For a noise complaint in an apartment… pic.twitter.com/8xY1e1IuYh — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) June 15, 2026

Details On The Incident

The incident reportedly took place on Saturday night in Canoga Park after police responded to reports of a 'screaming woman' at an apartment unit on Jordan Avenue.

According to the LAPD, officers reached the apartment around 8:55 pm and began speaking with a woman inside the residence while her dog barked nearby. Police claimed they instructed the woman to secure the animal, following which she briefly closed the apartment door.

LAPD Claims Dog Charged On Officer

However, according to a CBS News report, authorities alleged that when the door reopened, the dog suddenly ran out and charged toward one of the officers, leading to an officer-involved shooting.

Family members strongly denied claims that the dog was aggressive. Jeremiah Garcia, whose family owned Jameson, said they had been celebrating the Knicks’ victory when police arrived over noise complaints.

Garcia said he was on a FaceTime call with his mother while watching the game nearby when the shooting occurred. He later returned home to find Jameson dead while still dressed in the Knicks T-shirt the family had put on him for the game.

Family Launches Online Campaign

The LAPD confirmed that the woman cooperated with cops and said the department’s Force Investigation Division is probing the incident. Meanwhile, the family has launched a GoFundMe campaign titled “Justice for Jameson: Help Us Honor His Memory” as they seek accountability over the shooting.