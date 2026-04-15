VIDEO: Brave K9 Helps Cops, Subdues Armed Suspect After Brutal Assault On Parking Attendant In San Diego |

San Diego: A dramatic police operation involving a K9 unit led to the arrest of a 20-year-old suspect accused of violently attacking a parking lot attendant in downtown San Diego on Sunday.

Dramatic visuals of the encounter have since gone viral on social media, capturing the precise moment the trained canine subdued the suspect. The footage has drawn widespread attention, with many praising the swift and coordinated response of law enforcement.

A K9 dog took down a suspect who attacked a parking lot attendant in San Diego on Sunday. The suspect allegedly struck the victim on the head with a broken wooden cane and refused to cooperate with officers when they arrived on the scene. Officers fired multiple non-lethal rounds… pic.twitter.com/7rAV6GCrS0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 14, 2026

Details On The Assault Incident

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon shortly before 3:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of K Street. The victim, a 25-year-old employee working at the Tailgate Padres Parking Lot operated by ACE Parking, was allegedly struck multiple times on the head with a broken wooden cane, reported NBC 7. Police said the victim sustained two lacerations to his head and was immediately transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. His identity has not been disclosed.

The suspect, identified as Lathapoun Keovongsa, reportedly fled the scene after the attack. Officers later located him near the 400 block of Park Boulevard, still armed with a six-foot wooden stick. The suspect refused to comply with repeated police commands, escalating the situation.

Brave K9 Subdues Threat

In an attempt to subdue him, officers initially deployed multiple non-lethal rounds. However, when Keovongsa continued to resist, a K9 unit was brought in. The police dog tackled and bit the suspect on the arm, allowing officers to quickly move in and take him into custody.

Police confirmed that apart from the suspect and the injured victim, no other individuals were harmed during the incident. Keovongsa was treated for injuries sustained during the arrest before being taken into custody. Authorities have not yet disclosed the motive behind the attack and investigations are ongoing.